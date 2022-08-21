88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Argument leads to shooting on West Side, police say

Authorities are still searching for the suspect

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime
SAPD responds to shooting on West Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One man is hospitalized after an argument escalated into a shooting on the West Side Sunday.

Sunday morning, SAPD officers responded to a shooting on Saltillo Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned two men, 25 and 26 years old, had gotten into an argument over money when one of the men began shooting.

The suspect shot the man once in the chest and pistol-whipped him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

With non-life-threatening injuries, the 26-year-old man was transported to an area hospital.

The suspect was last seen driving in a Red F-150.

Police continue to search for the suspect.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email