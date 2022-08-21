Argument leads to shooting on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is hospitalized after an argument escalated into a shooting on the West Side Sunday.

Sunday morning, SAPD officers responded to a shooting on Saltillo Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned two men, 25 and 26 years old, had gotten into an argument over money when one of the men began shooting.

The suspect shot the man once in the chest and pistol-whipped him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

With non-life-threatening injuries, the 26-year-old man was transported to an area hospital.

The suspect was last seen driving in a Red F-150.

Police continue to search for the suspect.