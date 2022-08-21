81º

Man found dead outside downtown parking garage with major trauma, police say

Suspect located at scene

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD investigate death of man found dead in Downtown parking garage. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the death of a man found dead outside a downtown parking garage early Sunday morning.

At 1:45 a.m., SAPD Officers performed a welfare check in the Bexar County parking garage at 211 South Flores Street, according to SAPD.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man just outside the garage unresponsive with major trauma to the back of his head.

EMS responded to the scene and officially pronounced the man dead, according to SAPD.

Authorities began a search for the suspect after receiving a brief description from witnesses.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man, was found inside the parking garage in possession of a firearm. The suspect was transported to headquarters for further questioning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

