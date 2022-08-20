BCSO corporal arrested after causing damage to resident’s home while intoxicated, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County sheriff’s corporal is charged with criminal mischief after she showed up intoxicated to a resident’s home and damaged their front door when they didn’t answer, according to the sheriff’s office.

The resident believed someone was trying to break-in and notified 911. When officers arrived, they arrested Adelina Agosto, 41, at 12:55 a.m. Saturday, on a charge of criminal mischief for the damages.

“In my opinion, this tenured corporal choosing to drunkenly destroying the property of another is no better than the criminals we are sworn to guard society against. I personally believe she has no place in this profession, and she will soon have no place in this agency,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news release.

Agosto’s charge is criminal mischief $100 < $750, which is considered a Class B misdemeanor.

She’s currently being held in the Bexar County Jail and her bond is set at $5,000.

Ad

Agosto has served with the sheriff’s office as a detention corporal for 17 years, according to the BCSO. She was served termination papers after her arrest, as part of the sheriff’s office’s policies and procedures.

She is currently on unpaid administrative leave.

The sheriff’s office is also conducting a “separate but concurrent” administrative investigation.

More Crime Stories on KSAT: