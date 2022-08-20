San Antonio Police investigating North Side murder of 39-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating a North Side murder that occurred early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., SAPD officers responded to the 100 block of La Manda Boulevard for a Shooting in Progress.

Upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his chest. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was on the scene and detained without incident.

According to SAPD, the victim was in a relationship with the suspect’s mother.

This is an ongoing investigation; homicide has responded.