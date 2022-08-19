91º

Suspect on the run inside of Ingram Park Mall, shelter-in-place issued, BCSO says

The mall is currently closed and deputies say it is not an active shooter situation

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies are working to track down a suspect who was involved in a vehicle pursuit before he ran inside of Ingram Park Mall.

Those who are inside of the mall are being asked to shelter in place, as of around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

“This is not an active shooter event. It is unknown if the suspect has a weapon and we are still actively working to identify the suspect,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The suspect’s identity is unknown at this time, but he is described as having a medium build, wearing a black and blue shirt and black shoes.

Deputies said the mall is currently closed, as is the parking lot. The public is being asked to stay away from the area.

Anyone who has more information on the suspect or the incident should contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000. If it’s an emergency, call 911.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12.

