Better rain chances for San Antonio this week

Rain chances are best Tuesday/Wednesday of this week, with heavy rain a possibility wherever storms set up.

It’s been a hot and dry summer, as South Central Texas experiencing the worst drought since 2011. Needless to say, we all could use a little rain, so it’s encouraging to see a chance for scattered rain this week.

Tropical moisture and a slow-moving cool front will increase rain chances starting late Monday, with the best chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

SUNDAY (20%)

Only a few *isolated* showers. Very HUMID with a heat index near 100° in the afternoon.

MONDAY (30%)

Quiet for most of the day and hot with a high in the mid-90s. The cool front will approach in the late afternoon/early evening, firing off a few widely scattered downpours.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY (50%)

As the cool front stalls over South Central Texas, scattered showers and storms will develop.

NOTE: Because of the *scattered* nature of the rain, it will NOT rain everywhere, and it will NOT rain all day. Still, wherever rain sets up, heavy downpours will be possible. We’ll have to monitor for localized flooding.

Wherever rain sets up Tuesday/Wednesday, there is a possibility for heavy rains and localized flooding

THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

Rain chances will dwindle as we head into the weekend.

Rain chances will increase around San Antonio this week starting Monday evening.

WEATHER ON-THE-GO

