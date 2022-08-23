‘Finally’: KSAT viewers share images, videos of long-awaited rain in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – In drought-stricken South Central Texas, any sight of rain is a good thing.

So when the storm rolled through the San Antonio area on Monday, KSAT viewers busted out their phones to capture photos and videos of the long-awaited downpours.

The rain gauge at the San Antonio International Airport recorded .25 inches of rain, but some viewers saw a better outcome.

As the cool front stalls over South Central Texas, scattered showers and storms will continue at times through early Wednesday.

Because of the scattered nature of the rain, it will not rain everywhere. Still, wherever rain sets up, heavy downpours with localized flooding will be possible. We’ll have to monitor for localized flooding.

See some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers below. If you got some great pics and videos to share of the rain, we’d love to see them. Just upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

SkyWatcher You can see the outflow boundary roll on past just before the main rain shaft hits. Rain! 0 s 1

Taylor Mcclelland Pretty good light show on the backside of the storms east of SA. 0 s 2

SkyWatcher Rain! I could get used to this stuff! 0 s 2

Lancet37 We are now over an inch from that last shower. 0 s 0

terrieterrific Looking toward Boerne from sisterddale area 0 s 0

lcasasjr 0 s 0

Michael McCallister Getting some good rain here in Kerrville. 0 s 0

Noe Northeast SA finally got some rain 0 s 0

Taylor Mcclelland This is a site for soar eyes😃😃😃 0 s 0

Yvonne Scherny Hopefully we get a little more today! Westover Hills 0 s 0

Scott Almost 3 inches in Floresville 0 s 0

jj 😀 0 s 0

