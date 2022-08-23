77º

LIVE

Local News

‘Finally’: KSAT viewers share images, videos of long-awaited rain in San Antonio

Scattered showers and storms will continue at times through early Wednesday

KSAT WEB TEAM

Tags: San Antonio, Weather
KSAT viewers share images of rain from Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – In drought-stricken South Central Texas, any sight of rain is a good thing.

So when the storm rolled through the San Antonio area on Monday, KSAT viewers busted out their phones to capture photos and videos of the long-awaited downpours.

The rain gauge at the San Antonio International Airport recorded .25 inches of rain, but some viewers saw a better outcome.

As the cool front stalls over South Central Texas, scattered showers and storms will continue at times through early Wednesday.

Because of the scattered nature of the rain, it will not rain everywhere. Still, wherever rain sets up, heavy downpours with localized flooding will be possible. We’ll have to monitor for localized flooding.

See some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers below. If you got some great pics and videos to share of the rain, we’d love to see them. Just upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

SkyWatcher

You can see the outflow boundary roll on past just before the main rain shaft hits. Rain!

0 s
0
San Antonio
Taylor Mcclelland

Pretty good light show on the backside of the storms east of SA.

0 s
1
San Antonio
SkyWatcher

Rain! I could get used to this stuff!

0 s
0
San Antonio
Lancet37

We are now over an inch from that last shower.

0 s
0
San Antonio
terrieterrific

Looking toward Boerne from sisterddale area

0 s
0
Boerne
lcasasjr
0 s
0
San Antonio
Michael McCallister

Getting some good rain here in Kerrville.

0 s
0
Kerrville
Noe

Northeast SA finally got some rain

0 s
0
San Antonio
Taylor Mcclelland

This is a site for soar eyes😃😃😃

0 s
0
San Antonio
Yvonne Scherny

Hopefully we get a little more today! Westover Hills

0 s
0
San Antonio
Scott

Almost 3 inches in Floresville

0 s
0
Sunnyside
jj

😀

0 s
0
San Antonio

WEATHER ON-THE-GO

If you find yourself away from your TV, you can see the radar and the forecast by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App for Apple or Android. 📱 Be sure to allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.