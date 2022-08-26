Suspect accused of shooting woman amid two-year feud over man

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for allegedly shooting another woman multiple times last year due to a fight over a man, according to San Antonio police.

Letitis Lynette Tsatenawa, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Sept. 18 on the East Side, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Tsatenawa is accused of shooting a woman four times as she sat in her car, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She survived the attack, and identified the shooter as Tsatenawa, police said.

The two women “have been fighting over the same man for close to two years,” the affidavit states. They previously had a physical fight.

Records show Tsatenawa’s bond is set at $100,000.

