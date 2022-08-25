Police searching for man who pulled gun on woman in road rage incident

Police need information leading to the identification and location of the suspect responsible for aggravated assault on July 14, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Another road rage incident occurred in San Antonio on July 14 and police are hoping you can help identify the suspect.

According to San Antonio police, the victim entered I-10 East just before I-37 and accidentally cut off the suspect’s vehicle when she was merging onto the highway.

The suspect began driving aggressively and exhibiting road rage toward the woman, police said.

Traffic came to a stop on the highway shortly after and the suspect exited his vehicle and approached the victim’s vehicle displaying a handgun, which he then pointed at the victim.

Police said the suspect got back into his car and fled the scene following the incident.

Anyone with information that leads to the identification and location of the suspect responsible could receive up to $5,000, paid by Crime Stoppers.

The suspect is expected to be charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

To submit an anonymous tip, call 210-224-STOP (7867) or report it on the P3 Tips App. You can also text a tip by texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Texas was recently ranked first in the nation for road rage shootings.

