Man arrested in suspected road rage shooting death thanks to video, Crime Stoppers tip

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man in a suspected road rage murder three months after the crime, thanks in part, to a Crime Stoppers tip.

Jeremiah Nevarez, 34, is charged with murder for the May 4 shooting of Andrew Rangel, 29.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Nevarez pulled up next to Rangel in the southbound lanes of I-35 near Binz Engleman and shot at him. The bullets went through the passenger door of Rangel’s car and hit Rangel in the abdomen. Rangel crashed into the median wall and then veered off the highway and crashed into a tree.

A witness who was driving a work van equipped with a recording device captured the shooting and the crash.

Investigators said the video clearly shows a 2002 Buick LeSabre pulling up next to Rangel’s car and then speeding away right before the crash.

Police matched the car to Nevarez thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Nevarez leaving work in New Braunfels before the shooting. His cellphone data puts him in the area at the time of the shooting. Nevarez also left his job and moved out of state shortly after the crime, according to the affidavit.

At the time of the shooting, police suspected the motive could have been road rage.

