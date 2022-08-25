78º

LIVE

Local News

Man stabbed during altercation at downtown intersection, suspect on the run, police say

Incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. near North St. Mary’s Street and E. Travis Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Tags: crime, sapd, san antonio, downtown
East Travis Street cutting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed during an altercation downtown late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. near North St. Mary’s Street and East Travis Street.

According to police, two men, both in their 40s or 50s, for an unknown reason got into an altercation at an intersection.

Police said during the fight, one of the men pulled out a knife or box cutter and sliced the man’s hand and stabbed him in the back. The suspect fled after the stabbing.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he is expected to recover. The man has not been identified.

SAPD said they searched the area and used the Eagle helicopter in attempt to locate the suspect, but he has not been found.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He’s a bilingual award-winning news reporter and he joined KSAT in 2021. Before coming to San Antonio, Cotto was reporting along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas. He’s a veteran of the United States Navy.

email

instagram