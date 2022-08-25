Man stabbed during altercation at downtown intersection, suspect on the run, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed during an altercation downtown late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. near North St. Mary’s Street and East Travis Street.

According to police, two men, both in their 40s or 50s, for an unknown reason got into an altercation at an intersection.

Police said during the fight, one of the men pulled out a knife or box cutter and sliced the man’s hand and stabbed him in the back. The suspect fled after the stabbing.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he is expected to recover. The man has not been identified.

SAPD said they searched the area and used the Eagle helicopter in attempt to locate the suspect, but he has not been found.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.