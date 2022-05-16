Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in shooting death of 29-year-old killed while driving on I-35

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a 29-year-old man in a possible road rage incident.

According to police, on May 4 Andrew Jacob Rangel was shot and killed while traveling in the 4000 block of IH-35 N. southbound.

Police said Rangel had just gotten off work and was traveling south on I-35 when the suspect in a silver Buick LeSabre pulled up next to his silver Honda Civic. That’s when, police say, the suspect in the Buick LeSabre fired several shots as they were driving past Brooke Army Medical Center.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but officers said they couldn’t rule out road rage.

Rangel was struck by gunfire and lost control of his vehicle and crashed just past Binz-Engleman, police said. He died at the scene.

SAPD said the suspect in the LeSabre continued traveling south after the shooting. The person has not been found.

The vehicle is described as a 2001 or 2002 LeSabre with no window tint, a dark interior, an antenna on the rear right window and black rims that do not appear to be from the manufacturer.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

