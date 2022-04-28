Surveillance photos shows BMW involved in hit-and-run that critically injured bicyclist

San Antonio police said at around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, a BMW struck a male bicyclist who was riding in the 100 block of East Evergreen.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers has released surveillance photos of a BMW tied to the hit-and-run of a bicyclist north of downtown last week.

San Antonio police said at around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, the BMW struck a male bicyclist who was riding in the 100 block of East Evergreen, between North Main Avenue and Ogden Street.

The driver of the white, four-door sedan then drove off.

San Antonio police said at around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, a BMW struck a male bicyclist who was riding in the 100 block of East Evergreen. (Crime Stoppers)

The bicyclist was taken to University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to a Crime Stoppers report.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying the driver of the BMW.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Ad

Read also: