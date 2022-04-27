Authorities searching for suspects involved in fatal East Side shooting

(On left) The suspect's vehicle captured at the scene. (On right) Pictured is victim, Paul Wilson.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspects involved in an East Side shooting earlier this year that left one man dead.

The incident happened Thursday, Feb. 3, when Paul Wilson was heading out to his car in the parking lot of his apartment complex located in the 1500 block of Upland Road.

His family previously told KSAT he was heading to the grocery store. Police said at the same time, a woman who was driving her vehicle in the parking lot was being followed by a black, four-door vehicle.

When she got out of her vehicle, three men who were following her in the black vehicle starting firing gunshots in her direction, according to SAPD.

Wilson was caught in the crossfire and sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said he died at the scene.

Anyone with more information on this incident or the suspects involved is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for any tips that lead to an arrest.

