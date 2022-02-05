San Antonio widow outraged after husband shot, killed by bullet that wasn’t meant for him

A San Antonio widow is demanding justice after her husband was shot and killed by a bullet meant for another person.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio widow is demanding justice after her husband was shot and killed by a bullet meant for another person.

Chloe Bates has been devastated since the loss of Paul Wilson, 47.

“He was a loving man,” Bates said. “He was a father. He was loved by many. He loved his music but he loved his children more than anything. That is all he talked about.”

San Antonio police said Thursday afternoon, three masked suspects were chasing an unidentified woman in her car when she pulled into Wilson and Bates’s apartment complex.

Those suspects allegedly opened fire on the unidentified woman; however, she wasn’t injured.

Ad

Instead, Wilson was hit as he was walking down his apartment steps to his car to go to the grocery store.

“He was just trying to go to the store and he was just in the line of gunfire,” Bates said. “He was at the wrong place at the wrong time. The police said he didn’t stand a chance they were shooting so much.”

Wilson leaves behind four children and two grandchildren.

“I am angry,” Bates said. “I am sad. I am mad. I am mad at the people that did it. It is not about me. It is about them. They don’t have their daddy no more. That is what hurts me the most. They can’t pick up the phone and call their daddy no more over something tragic.”

Bates said Wilson didn’t have a perfect past but he was on the road to change that.

“He was trying to get it right in life,” she said. “I think I saw that change really in him last year. He was a different person. He talked about God a lot. He used to, but not like these last couple of months. He was listening to more Gospel music than rap. He has been trying to get himself together.”

Ad

She said she is heartbroken that she no longer has the love of her life due to the senseless act of gun violence.

“For him to come so far and to end up lying dead in the middle of the street,” she said as she wept. “For something that wasn’t even for him. It was for someone else. People need to think before they act because innocent lives are being taken and it is not even their fault.”

Bates said she will miss his humor and the love he had for everyone.

She said her husband was also known as a rapper who wrote about his life growing up on the East Side.

“A lot of people are hurting behind this,” she said. “He was so innocent and for it not to be for him, that is what hurts the most. I just want justice for my baby because he didn’t deserve this. He didn’t deserve none of this.”

San Antonio police are still searching for the three suspects involved.

They are asking anyone with any information to call police.

Ad

“They are all cowards,” Bates said. “They took a father, a son, a brother, a friend, a husband. For what? I will get justice.”

More on KSAT: