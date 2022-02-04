Man killed, 3 suspects sought after shooting near East Side apartment complex, police say

A 36-year-old man is dead after he was struck by gunfire while in his vehicle near an East Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old man is dead after he was confronted by three armed men who opened fire on his vehicle on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 1:32 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Upland Road.

Officers said three men who were wearing masks and armed with long guns chased the man in his vehicle to an apartment complex in the area. That’s when they opened fire.

The driver was hit by the gunfire and injured in the shooting. However, the front seat passenger wasn’t struck and notified police of the incident.

Authorities said the man died from his injuries at the scene.

A search is still underway for the three suspects, and the investigation continues.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.