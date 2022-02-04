3 people in custody, 1 at-large, following house break-in and chase in Castle Hills

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Three people are in custody and one person is on the run after they allegedly tried to break into a home in Castle Hills on Thursday, police said.

Castle Hills police officers responded to a suspicious persons call to find a man sitting in a vehicle parked in the backyard of a home.

According to police, the man noticed the officers and quickly got out of the vehicle and ran. That’s when, police say, two other men and a woman exited the back of the house and also tried to run on foot.

Police said both of the officers were able to track down and arrest the two people they were chasing. They did, however, have to request additional support from San Antonio police in order to try and find the other two remaining suspects.

SAPD said during their search, they were able to find and arrest one female suspect. The names and ages of the people arrested have not been released. One person from the break-in, however, remains at large.

The vehicle the man was in was found to be stolen and had fictitious license plates, police said. Heroin and methamphetamines, along with a handgun, were also found during a search.

Castle Hills police say the suspects were in the process of burglarizing the home and that the two men and the woman will now facing numerous felony and misdemeanor charges. They are working to identify and locate the fourth person involved.