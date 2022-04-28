SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for individuals responsible for 20-year-old’s death in 2016

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the individuals responsible for the death of 20-year-old Richard Ramos in 2016.

A Crime Stoppers report states that Ramos was shot and killed at approximately 9:25 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2016, in the 600 block of N. Picoso on the West Side.

He was at the location to meet some people and at some point during the meeting, someone opened fire. The individuals then fled in a green truck.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying the people involved in Ramos’ death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

