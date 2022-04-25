SAPD searching for info in ambush-style shooting that killed 28-year-old woman

Chelsey Eckols was fatally shot on March 27, 2022, at the Judson Meadow Apartments.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 28-year-old woman over a year ago.

Chelsey Eckols was killed around 5:40 p.m. on March 27, 2022, when shots rang out in the parking lot of the Judson Meadow Apartments in the 14600 block of Judson Road.

A Crime Stoppers report states that Eckols was in her parked car while she met with an acquaintance at the complex.

Several gunmen then approached the vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking Eckols and the acquaintance, police said.

Eckols was pronounced dead at the scene and the acquaintance was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooters left in a silver sedan, according to SAPD.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the gunmen.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

