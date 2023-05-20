SAPD: Man found dead on street, prompting homicide investigation

A man was found dead on a West Side street overnight and San Antonio police said they are investigating what led to his death.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead on a West Side street overnight, and San Antonio police said it’s unclear what led to his death.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m., Saturday, in the 4300 block of Eldridge Avenue.

A CPS Energy worker saw a man in his 30s lying on the road as he was driving by, and he notified police.

When officers arrived, they said it was unclear if the man was hit by a vehicle or was the victim of a shooting.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity hasn’t been released, SAPD said.

Two witnesses told police they heard gunshots in the area and when they went to see what happened, they saw the man in the road.

The investigation continues.

