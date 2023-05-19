San Antonio police working to end standoff involving 20-year-old man

Negotiators are working to end a standoff involving a 20-year-old man in a home that may have children inside, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the area near Westfield and Westoak roads on the West Side for an assault on Friday afternoon.

Police said the man refused to come out of the home, and SWAT and negotiators were called to end the standoff peacefully.

Officers believe there may be children and weapons inside the home, but that is unconfirmed at this time.

Police have closed a block of Westfield Road is closed off.