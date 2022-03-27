84º

Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting at NE Side apartment complex, police say

The shooting occurred around 5:40 p.m., Sunday, in the 14600 block of Judson Road.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Northeast Side apartment complex. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A young woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting occurred around 5:40 p.m., Sunday, in the 14600 block of Judson Road.

Police said they arrived on scene to find a young woman, possibly in her teens or 20s, dead. A man was also taken by EMS to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officers believe there may be multiple suspects involved in the shooting but their motive is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and further details are limited at this time.

