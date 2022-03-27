Woman killed, man arrested after head-on crash on South Side, police say

One driver is dead and another is in custody after a head-on crash overnight on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead and a man is in custody for intoxication manslaughter after a head-on crash on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of S. Flores.

Police said a silver Buick was heading south on S. Flores when a gray Chevy Trailblazer was driving northbound at a high rate of speed and didn’t stay in their lane.

Both vehicles crashed head-on and the driver of the Buick was ejected from the vehicle. She died from her injuries at the scene, according to SAPD.

The front passenger in the Buick, a woman, was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries and is in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the Chevy was rescued by the Jaws of Life before he was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center.

Police said he was found to be intoxicated and will be arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

