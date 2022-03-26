Man dies in vehicle after being found with gunshot wounds, SAPD says

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of IH-35 North.

A man is dead after San Antonio police found him in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Now, authorities are working to track down the suspect responsible.

Officers were called to the area for a shooting and when they arrived, they found a vehicle against a median in the southbound traffic lanes.

The vehicle had several bullet holes and the victim, a man in his late 20s, was found inside of the car with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

EMS arrived and performed life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene.

Police are still working to track down a suspect. The investigation continues.

