Driver shot in head, critically injured on West Side, San Antonio police say

Female passenger, only witness, unharmed

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

El Paso Street and South General McMullen Drive (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is in critical condition after being shot in the head on the West Side, San Antonio police said.

The shooting call came in around 7 p.m. Friday at El Paso Street and South General McMullen Drive.

Police said the driver was shot once in the head while in his vehicle. A female passenger was unharmed.

Officers say the passenger was the only witness in the shooting. She could not provide information on what happened.

It’s unclear where the shooter came from, but police believe the shots were fired into the driver’s side of the vehicle based on the evidence.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More information is limited at this time. Check back for updates.

