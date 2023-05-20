Man hospitalized with gunshot wounds ‘all over his body’ after overnight shooting, police say

A man is in critical condition at the hospital after San Antonio police said he was found with gunshot wounds “all over his body” at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition at the hospital after San Antonio police said he was found with gunshot wounds “all over his body” at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m., Saturday, in the 10400 block of Shaenfield Road.

Police received several calls for a reported shooting at the complex. When officers arrived, they found a group of people in the pool area, applying pressure to the man’s injuries.

The man, in his 20s, had multiple gunshot wounds, and police said EMS took him to an area hospital. At last check, he is still in critical condition.

Several witnesses were questioned about what happened, and they all gave conflicting stories, according to SAPD.

At last check, no arrests have been made.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

