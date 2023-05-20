71º

BCSO investigating after K-9 officer found unresponsive

K-9 officer Fiasko died Friday afternoon

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, Investigation
An investigation is underway after a K-9 officer with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was found unresponsive Friday afternoon. (BCSO/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a K-9 officer with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was found unresponsive Friday afternoon.

The K-9 officer, Fiasko, was responsible for detecting drugs and contraband in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center to keep deputies and inmates safe, according to the BCSO.

“We are saddened by the loss of K-9 Fiasko,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “An investigation into his death remains ongoing.”

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12.

