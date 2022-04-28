SAPD looking for clues about Northwest Side shooting that left 2 dead, 1 wounded

Two people sitting in their car were fatally shot on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road, just west of I-10.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio police are looking to the public to help them solve a triple shooting that happened in a parking lot near a Northwest Side bar on Wednesday night.

Two of the people who were shot, a man and woman, died of their wounds.

Another woman was in critical condition when she was rushed to a hospital.

Police say all three were sitting in a car near the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road when someone came up and shot them before 10 p.m.

“It’s still very preliminary in this investigation,” said Officer Nicholas Soliz, a public information officer for SAPD. “Detectives are out here working hard, trying to figure out what was a motive in this murder.”

At the time when Soliz spoke to the media late Wednesday night, detectives had very few leads.

He said they were having a tough time finding anyone who saw the shooting.

A new day didn’t seem to bring them any new information.

Thursday morning, there were several cars still in the parking lot, some of which appeared to have bullet holes.

The parking lot sits between Highlander Bar and Grill and an apartment complex.

It is the same site where two other men were shot on March 1, with one of them dying from his wounds.

That case also was shrouded in a bit of mystery.

Early on, police said they did not have any information about the shooter or the motive in that case.

In this latest murder case, though, police are turning to the public for help in solving it.

“Anything you heard, anything you saw,” Soliz said, making an-on camera appeal for information. “Cameras, anything that helps the detectives in the investigation.”

Anyone who has information about either shooting is asked to call SAPD’s homicide unit at 210-207-7635.