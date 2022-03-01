SAPD: 1 man dead, 1 wounded in shooting in Northwest Side apartment parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another man is critically wounded following a shooting at a Northwest Side apartment parking lot early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 1:40 a.m. to the Forest Ridge Apartments near Fredericksburg Road and Donore Place in the Medical Center after receiving word of shots fired.

SAPD said they arrived to find one man shot in the neck and another with a gunshot wound to the head. Both men were taken by EMS to an area hospital in critical condition, where one later died.

At this time, police say they don’t have much to go on. A motive is not currently known. They also do not have a description of a possible suspect or suspects.

The names and ages of the two men shot have not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Story 2//(1:40am) shooting Fredericksburg rd (Fredericksburg rd / Donore pl)According to Sgt’s and cptnTwo males were shot in the parking lot of this apartment complex. One male was transported POV to hospital with a gunshot to the neck. The other a 28 year old male was transported to university hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head by ems. Police don’t know what led to the shooting or any description of suspects. Sapd safd and ems on scene.