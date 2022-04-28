2 killed, 1 critically injured after suspect opens fire inside vehicle on Northwest Side, police say

Two people are dead and another person is in critical condition after a suspect pulled up and shot them in their vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting on the city’s Northwest Side ended with two people dead, one person critically injured and a suspect still on the run, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road, just west of I-10.

Police were initially called for a shooting in progress. When officers arrived, they found three victims had been shot -- two women and one man. It’s unknown which of the victims were killed and which is in critical condition.

The suspect reportedly approached the victims’ vehicle, pulled a gun and opened fire inside, according to authorities.

All three people were struck by the gunfire, and two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. EMS took the third victim to an area hospital for further treatment.

Very few witnesses saw what happened, and officers said the suspect is still on the run. Further details on the suspect or their motive are unknown.

The investigation continues and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

