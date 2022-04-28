Suspect shot by Harlandale ISD officer after attempted burglary at South Side campus, district officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A Harlandale ISD officer shot a suspect during a struggle while responding to a burglary call Wednesday night at a South Side campus, according to district officials.

A custodian at Morrill Elementary School called Harlandale ISD police around 8:18 p.m. for a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, they approached the man trying to break in and asked for his name. They ran his information through their system and found the man had an arrest warrant out of Kendall County.

When the officers tried to arrest the man, he tried running away. District officials said a struggle ensued between one officer, an 18-year veteran with Harlandale ISD PD, and the suspect.

The suspect then took the officer’s baton and started to hit him on the head, according to district officials.

Another officer, a two-and-a-half-year veteran with Harlandale ISD PD, intervened, and the suspect attempted to take her service weapon, the district said. The officer then shot the man, hitting him once, officials said.

The suspect was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. The injured officer was treated at the scene.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave, per district protocol.

The San Antonio Police Department’s Homicide Unit will be handling the investigation. KSAT will update you with new information as it becomes available.