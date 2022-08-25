Medical examiner identifies man hit, killed by train on South Side

Man standing on tracks hit, killed by train on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man hit and killed by a train on the city’s South Side last Friday.

Jose Antopia, 26, was killed Aug. 19 around 2:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Hutchins Place.

According to police, Antopia was standing on the tracks waving his arms when he was hit by the train.

Police said the impact launched Antopia off the tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is still unclear as to why Antopia was on the tracks before the train hit him.

