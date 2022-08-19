Man shoots suspect in neck during attempted robbery on Northwest Side, police say

A robbery attempt turned into a shooting on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at a parking lot in the 7700 block of Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A robbery attempt turned into a shooting on the Northwest Side after the victim shot a suspect in the neck, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened at 3:30 a.m. Friday at a parking lot in the 7700 block of Culebra Road, near Ingram Road.

According to police, the man told officers that he was on his way to his apartment when he saw a Prius circling the parking lot.

Three armed men got out of the Prius, approached the man, and tried to rob him, police said.

The victim, instead, refused to hand over his belongings and pulled out his own gun. He shot one of the suspects in the neck, police said.

The other two robbers fled the scene.

The suspect was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

SAPD is investigating the incident.

