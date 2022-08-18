Woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder of man she met on social media

Aliza Cantu, 26, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to the shooting death of a man she met on social media.

Aliza Cantu, 26, pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in the 186th District Court, according to a press release from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Cantu met the victim, Marc Anthony Ramirez, 22, on MocoSpace in July of 2019. Investigators said they agreed to meet up in person to drink beer and smoke drugs, but Cantu shot Ramirez in the head after he picked her up.

A delivery driver found Ramirez dead on the side of the road near the intersection of Rustic Oak and Running Springs Drive, not far from Bulverde Road.

According to a previous report on KSAT, investigators identified Cantu through her MocoSpace account. When they went to her home several days after the crime, they found Ramirez’s black Infiniti SUV which still had blood and a bullet casing inside.

Ad

Detectives also discovered that Cantu pawned Ramirez’s jewelry, a gold necklace and a pair of earrings.

Watch video from Cantu’s 2019 arrest:

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the slaying of a 22-year-old man in North Bexar County.

Also on KSAT: