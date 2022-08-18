87º

Have you seen her? San Antonio teen ran away from CPS custody, authorities say

Travis County Sheriff’s Office believes teen may be in Austin area

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

TCSO is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino. (Travis County Sheriff's Office)

SAN ANTONIO – The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 17-year-old who they say ran away from CPS custody in San Antonio.

Alexis Sorrentino is believed to be in the Austin area and has ties to Jonestown and Lago Vista.

A news release from TCSO states that deputies believe Alexis may be endangered.

According to TCSO, Alexis, who also goes by the name Marissa, is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

KSAT has reached out to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services for more information.

