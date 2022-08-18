BCSO: Assault in West Bexar County leads to 3 arrests after women smash patrol vehicle window, try to flee

Three women are in custody after they allegedly smashed a patrol car window and tried to flee when deputies responded to an assault call early Thursday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

SAN ANTONIO – Three women are in custody after they allegedly smashed a patrol car window and tried to flee when deputies responded to an assault call early Thursday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 10100 block of Round Ridge, not far from Shaenfield Road and Wildhorse Parkway.

According to deputies, they responded to the home after receiving a call about an 18-year-old woman allegedly hitting her boyfriend with a Mason jar.

Deputies said when they arrived, two of the woman’s friends showed up and they tried to leave with the suspect. That’s when, deputies say, as they left, someone picked up an object and smashed the back window of a deputy’s patrol vehicle.

BCSO said the deputy went after the women and radioed their description to other deputies. Another deputy spotted the car and got it to stop on Shaenfield Road, but as he was taking them into custody, the 18-year-old suspect slipped out of the handcuffs and jumped back into the car and tried to flee.

Deputies say the woman went up on a curb and stopped the car against a tree. She was arrested at the scene. The woman was checked out by EMS, after she claimed she was hurt, BCSO said.

The teenager now faces charges related to both the assault and the escape. The original driver who picked her up is charged with reckless driving and possibly evading, BCSO said.

A third person inside the vehicle had an outstanding warrant.

The incident is all under investigation, deputies said.