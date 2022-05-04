Man dead after being shot, crashing several times on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

SAPD is trying to find out how a shooting victim ended up on the side of I-35 on the NE Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after being shot and crashing several times in the southbound lanes of I-35 on the Northeast Side.

San Antonio police said the man was driving alone around 4:30 p.m., heading south on I-35 near Binz Engleman, across the highway from Brooke Army Medical Center.

The man crashed, veering into another car, then into the median and finally hitting a tree off the road, police said.

When first responders arrived, they said they found the man and his car had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but officers said they couldn’t rule out road rage.

Police said they have at least one witness and are asking anyone driving in the area between 4:25 p.m. and 4:35 p.m. Wednesday to contact them.

The lanes where the crash occurred are expected to be closed for a few more hours.

