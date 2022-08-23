Passenger in truck wounded in apparent road rage shooting on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in an apparent road rage incident late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. near Callaghan Road and Winlock Drive on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, two men in their 40s were traveling on Callaghan Road when someone in a light blue sport utility vehicle shot at their truck several times. The suspect vehicle fled, and has not been found.

The passenger in the truck was struck in the back of the neck by a bullet. The driver drove to a nearby Chevron gas station to call for help, police said.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to University Hospital. Their name has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.