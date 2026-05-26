Kids, teens 18 and younger can get free meals at IDEA Public Schools this summer

SAN ANTONIO – As students begin summer vacation, IDEA Public Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to children 18 and younger, whether or not they attend an IDEA school.

The summer meals program runs from June 1 through July 31 and is open to children in the community. Meals must be eaten in the cafeteria at any participating IDEA campus, Monday through Friday.

Recommended Videos

“We know nutrition is essential for all children in our community — not just during the school year, but throughout the summer as well,” said Fernando Aguilar, vice president of the Child Nutrition Program at IDEA Public Schools, in a news release. “With nearly 1.7 million children in Texas at risk of hunger this summer, we’re proud to continue helping fill that gap by providing nutritious meals that ease the financial strain on families during the break.”

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Food service will be closed on federal holidays, as well as from June 29 through July 4.

Families looking for more information about IDEA Public Schools’ summer meals program can contact the cafeteria manager at any IDEA campus or visit IDEA’s Child Nutrition Program website.

Read also: