1 dead after high-speed North Side crash engulfs vehicle in flames, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man died early Saturday morning after colliding with a tree in a high-speed crash on a North Side street, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The car collided with a tree around 3 a.m. Saturday on Thousand Oaks Drive, near U.S. Highway 281, SAPD said. Witnesses say the vehicle immediately became engulfed in flames.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

