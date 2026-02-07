1 dead after high-speed North Side crash engulfs vehicle in flames, SAPD says Police say driver collided with a tree near U.S. Highway 281 SAN ANTONIO – One man died early Saturday morning after colliding with a tree in a high-speed crash on a North Side street, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The car collided with a tree around 3 a.m. Saturday on Thousand Oaks Drive, near U.S. Highway 281, SAPD said. Witnesses say the vehicle immediately became engulfed in flames.
The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
