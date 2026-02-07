Community support pours in for Kerrville teen injured in school bus crash

SAN ANTONIO – A Kerrville teenager is in the hospital after a serious crash involving a school bus.

Zayne Boggs, a 17-year-old student at Hill Country High, said he was skateboarding home from school last week when he lost his balance and collided with the side of a Kerrville Independent School District bus before being run over by its rear tires.

“I hit rumble strips,” Zayne said to KSAT during a video call from his hospital bed on Friday. “There was a bus next to me going the same direction as me.”

After he was airlifted to San Antonio, Zayne underwent five surgeries.

Zayne’s mom, Jessica Boggs, said he still has a long road to recovery.

“I can’t even tell you how many fractures (he has) because they stopped counting at five on his pelvis,” she said. “Every day is getting better.”

“He’s so freaking strong,” Jessica said. “He’s a fighter.”

As Zayne heals, his family is fundraising online to help cover his care and keep him comfortable.

Kerrville ISD said the district is aware of the crash and is working with authorities and his family to ensure he has “everything they need during recovery.”

The district’s full statement can be read below:

“We are aware of the incident involving one of our students and our KISD bus. Our thoughts are with the student and their family, our principal has been in touch with the family on several occasions since the accident to make sure student is recuperating. “The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority, and we are working closely with the family and appropriate authorities to ensure the student has everything they need during recovery.” Kerrville ISD

