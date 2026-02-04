17-year-old airlifted to San Antonio hospital after crash involving Kerrville ISD bus, TxDOT says

KERRVILLE, Texas – A 17-year-old boy was injured after being struck by a Kerrville Independent School District bus last week, according to a Texas Department of Transportation report.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 400 block of North Sidney Baker Street in Kerrville.

The TxDOT report states the teen was riding a skateboard eastbound on Schreiner Street when he steered onto the sidewalk while turning southbound on Sidney Baker Street.

The teen lost his balance and fell into the street, according to the TxDOT report, causing him to strike the side of the bus and then be run over by the rear tires of the bus.

The teen was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio with “suspected serious injury,” the TxDOT report states.

No other injuries were reported.

In a statement, Kerrville ISD confirmed to KSAT that the teen is a student in the district.

The district said it was aware of the crash and is working with authorities and his family to ensure the student has “everything they need during recovery.”

The district’s full statement can be read below:

“We are aware of the incident involving one of our students and our KISD bus. Our thoughts are with the student and their family, our principal has been in touch with the family on several occasions since the accident to make sure student is recuperating.

“The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority, and we are working closely with the family and appropriate authorities to ensure the student has everything they need during recovery.”

