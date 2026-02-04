Skip to main content
Clear icon
61º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts
Report: Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus
San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers
Man arrested in connection with physical altercation during Buda high school student walkout, police say
Authorities believe 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken against her will
Driver killed in Loop 1604 crash on North Side, SAFD says
‘They are making too much noise’: North Side neighbors upset about late night street repairs
More San Antonio Police Department officers suspended over 2025 use of force incident
Texas Education Agency warns districts of potential state takeovers for “encouraging” student protests
Local officials react to reported ICE purchase of East Side warehouse
Army vet who battled brain cancer blocked twice from becoming San Antonio firefighter over psychedelic use

Local News

Alleged drunk driver crashes into VIA bus on North Side, SAPD says

The crash happened in the 4700 block of Blanco Road

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a driver believed to be intoxicated was detained after crashing into a VIA bus on the North Side.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Blanco Road, which is located near Basse Road.

Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers were told that the driver, a 30-year-old man, had crashed into the VIA bus and fled on foot.

A VIA spokesperson told KSAT in an email that the bus had its hazard lights on near Glencoe Drive prior to the collision.

The spokesperson said the 30-year-old man’s vehicle had caught on fire, and the bus driver extinguished the flames.

Officers were later able to detain the man and determined that he was intoxicated, police said.

The 30-year-old man was also taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The bus driver was not injured, and there were no people on the bus, the transit company said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos