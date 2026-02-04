Alleged drunk driver crashes into VIA bus on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a driver believed to be intoxicated was detained after crashing into a VIA bus on the North Side.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Blanco Road, which is located near Basse Road.

Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers were told that the driver, a 30-year-old man, had crashed into the VIA bus and fled on foot.

A VIA spokesperson told KSAT in an email that the bus had its hazard lights on near Glencoe Drive prior to the collision.

The spokesperson said the 30-year-old man’s vehicle had caught on fire, and the bus driver extinguished the flames.

Officers were later able to detain the man and determined that he was intoxicated, police said.

The 30-year-old man was also taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The bus driver was not injured, and there were no people on the bus, the transit company said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

