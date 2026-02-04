Driver killed in Loop 1604 crash on North Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed in a crash on the North Side on Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on eastbound Loop 1604 near the exit for Judson Road.

Recommended Videos

Not much is known about what prompted the crash; however, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson told KSAT in an email that one driver was killed.

San Antonio police did not have immediate information about the crash.

Transguide’s traffic map does not show any closures near the crash scene, aside from a small backup in the eastbound lanes.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

Read more: