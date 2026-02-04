Skip to main content
Local News

Driver killed in Loop 1604 crash on North Side, SAFD says

Crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on eastbound Loop 1604 near the exit for Judson Road

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed in a crash on the North Side on Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on eastbound Loop 1604 near the exit for Judson Road.

Not much is known about what prompted the crash; however, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson told KSAT in an email that one driver was killed.

San Antonio police did not have immediate information about the crash.

Transguide’s traffic map does not show any closures near the crash scene, aside from a small backup in the eastbound lanes.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

