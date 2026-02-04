Driver killed in Loop 1604 crash on North Side, SAFD says Crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on eastbound Loop 1604 near the exit for Judson Road Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com) SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed in a crash on the North Side on Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on eastbound Loop 1604 near the exit for Judson Road.
Not much is known about what prompted the crash; however, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson told KSAT in an email that one driver was killed.
San Antonio police did not have immediate information about the crash.
Transguide’s traffic map does not show any closures near the crash scene, aside from a small backup in the eastbound lanes.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more. Read more:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
Rocky Garza headshot
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
Advocate shares how drivers can stay safe from road rage after 10-year-old girl shot on NW Side ▶ 0:55 Advocate shares how drivers can stay safe from road rage after 10-year-old girl shot on NW Side Lawmakers react to reported ICE purchase of East Side warehouse ▶ 1:13 Lawmakers react to reported ICE purchase of East Side warehouse North Side neighbors upset about late night street repairs ▶ 0:59 North Side neighbors upset about late night street repairs Substance use presentation hits home for San Antonio students ▶ 0:59 Substance use presentation hits home for San Antonio students Apartment resident worried for her safety after man accused of stabbing woman multiple times ▶ 1:24 Apartment resident worried for her safety after man accused of stabbing woman multiple times 10 Kerr County families to receive free homes after deadly flooding ▶ 1:15 10 Kerr County families to receive free homes after deadly flooding VIA seeks to boost San Antonio bus service with more frequent routes, reduced wait times ▶ 0:37 VIA seeks to boost San Antonio bus service with more frequent routes, reduced wait times San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers. ▶ 1:03 San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers. What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts ▶ 1:35 What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts Jen Tobias-Struski visits SA Clubhouse to highlight life-changing stories ▶ 1:01 Jen Tobias-Struski visits SA Clubhouse to highlight life-changing stories Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus ▶ 0:44 Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus Spurs’ Mitch Johnson lands NBA Western Conference All-Star coaching job ▶ 0:46 Spurs’ Mitch Johnson lands NBA Western Conference All-Star coaching job Application portal for Texas Education Freedom Accounts opens Feb. 4 ▶ 0:50 Application portal for Texas Education Freedom Accounts opens Feb. 4 Neighbors concerned about ICE potentially buying warehouse ▶ 1:03 Neighbors concerned about ICE potentially buying warehouse 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, father released from Texas immigration detention center ▶ 1:36 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, father released from Texas immigration detention center Sights and Sounds: Hundreds protest against ICE in downtown San Antonio ▶ 0:34 Sights and Sounds: Hundreds protest against ICE in downtown San Antonio San Antonio’s all-female Paintball Ladies aims to foster empowerment, community ▶ 1:06 San Antonio’s all-female Paintball Ladies aims to foster empowerment, community Dozens of high school students in SA expected to walk out of schools to protest ICE on Friday ▶ 0:58 Dozens of high school students in SA expected to walk out of schools to protest ICE on Friday Cybersecurity expert warn of rising ghost tapping scam targeting credit cards, digital wallets ▶ 1:08 Cybersecurity expert warn of rising ghost tapping scam targeting credit cards, digital wallets KSAT's Erica Hernandez describes moment law enforcement deployed tear gas on protesters ▶ 2:55 KSAT's Erica Hernandez describes moment law enforcement deployed tear gas on protesters Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility ▶ 0:56 Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less ▶ 1:06 VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less San Antonio nonprofit drives new connections for veterans, first responders on the pickleball court ▶ 0:44 San Antonio nonprofit drives new connections for veterans, first responders on the pickleball court UT San Antonio reopens Institute of Texan Cultures at Frost Tower ▶ 0:28 UT San Antonio reopens Institute of Texan Cultures at Frost Tower Property owner battles CPS Energy over power pole dispute: ‘Where are our rights as landowners?’ ▶ 2:19 Property owner battles CPS Energy over power pole dispute: ‘Where are our rights as landowners?’ Previous photo Next photo