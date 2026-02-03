Woman pinned underneath 18-wheeler after crash on I-35, San Antonio police say

A 34-year-old woman had collided into the back of an 18-wheeler, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after a crash caused her to be pinned underneath an 18-wheeler early Tuesday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 9000 block of Interstate 35 southbound, located near Somerset Road.

Upon arrival, SAPD said that its officers were told that a 34-year-old woman had collided her vehicle into the back of an 18-wheeler.

The woman ended up being pinned underneath the 18-wheeler with numerous injuries, police said.

She received treatment at the scene and was later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, a 72-year-old man, was not injured.

The crash closed the I-35 southbound lanes for at least three hours.

