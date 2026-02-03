Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
63º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts
Report: Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus
San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers
New Texas SNAP work rule requires recipients to work, document hours to keep benefits
Army vet who battled brain cancer blocked twice from becoming San Antonio firefighter over psychedelic use
Texas jails have more than 400 pregnant inmates monthly. The state is trying to understand what happens to them.
More San Antonio Police Department officers suspended over 2025 use of force incident

Local News

Woman pinned underneath 18-wheeler after crash on I-35, San Antonio police say

The crash closed the I-35 southbound lanes for at least three hours

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

A 34-year-old woman had collided into the back of an 18-wheeler, police said. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after a crash caused her to be pinned underneath an 18-wheeler early Tuesday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 9000 block of Interstate 35 southbound, located near Somerset Road.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, SAPD said that its officers were told that a 34-year-old woman had collided her vehicle into the back of an 18-wheeler.

The woman ended up being pinned underneath the 18-wheeler with numerous injuries, police said.

She received treatment at the scene and was later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, a 72-year-old man, was not injured.

The crash closed the I-35 southbound lanes for at least three hours.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos