Woman pinned underneath 18-wheeler after crash on I-35, San Antonio police say The crash closed the I-35 southbound lanes for at least three hours A 34-year-old woman had collided into the back of an 18-wheeler, police said. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after a crash caused her to be pinned underneath an 18-wheeler early Tuesday, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 9000 block of Interstate 35 southbound, located near Somerset Road.
Upon arrival, SAPD said that its officers were told that a 34-year-old woman had collided her vehicle into the back of an 18-wheeler.
The woman ended up being pinned underneath the 18-wheeler with numerous injuries, police said.
She received treatment at the scene and was later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.
The driver of the 18-wheeler, a 72-year-old man, was not injured.
The crash closed the I-35 southbound lanes for at least three hours.
