SAPD records show knife-related disturbance at NE Side apartment complex day before man’s stabbing arrest

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police records obtained by KSAT show officers responded to a knife-related disturbance at a Northeast Side apartment complex, one day before a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 57-year-old woman.

Investigators said the stabbing happened just before 12:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 14300 block of Nacogdoches Road. SAPD arrested 26-year-old Marc Anthony Lesly in connection with the weekend incident, the department confirmed to KSAT Tuesday morning.

A resident, Mercydyes Gilmer, said she saw the incident unfold from her apartment.

“As they are tussling, I opened the blinds, and the next thing I hear is like a body hit the ground,” Gilmer said. “I’m opening the windows, and I see the older lady, and she’s underneath the car.”

Police said the woman suffered multiple stab wounds across her body and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately available as of Tuesday.

Gilmer, a mother of five children, said the violence has left her worried about safety at the complex.

“I have multiple children, so my next thing is the safety of my kids, like what’s going to happen to them because we see this too often,” Gilmer said.

Records show police have been called to the apartment complex 11 times since Jan. 1. One day before the stabbing, officers responded to a reported family disturbance involving a knife, according to the records.

Police said Lesly fled the scene after stabbing the woman, but officers were able to detain him in a nearby ditch.

“It alarms me that my kids can’t run around or play safely with this type of situation happening,” Gilmer said.

KSAT reached out to the apartment complex by phone and email on Monday to ask how management is responding to the incident. We had not received a response as of publication.

Read also: