Man shot in neck outside West Side home, SAPD says Shooting happened around 5:35 p.m in the 2400 block of Culebra Road San Antonio police investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of Culebra Road near NW 27th Street around 5:35 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. (Jarryd Luna, KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the neck outside a West Side home, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m Saturday in the 2400 block of Culebra Road near NW 27th Street.
An SAPD sergeant at the scene said the shooting outside a home, though it was not immediately clear what prompted the incident.
The sergeant said multiple witnesses reportedly saw the shooting, providing responding officers with a description of the alleged shooter.
A person matching the description was detained nearby, the sergeant said.
The victim, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition; however, his injuries were non-life-threatening, according to SAPD.
Detectives were expected to arrive at the scene and continue investigating, the sergeant said.
KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.
