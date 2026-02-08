Man shot in neck outside West Side home, SAPD says

San Antonio police investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of Culebra Road near NW 27th Street around 5:35 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the neck outside a West Side home, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m Saturday in the 2400 block of Culebra Road near NW 27th Street.

Recommended Videos

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said the shooting outside a home, though it was not immediately clear what prompted the incident.

The sergeant said multiple witnesses reportedly saw the shooting, providing responding officers with a description of the alleged shooter.

A person matching the description was detained nearby, the sergeant said.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition; however, his injuries were non-life-threatening, according to SAPD.

Detectives were expected to arrive at the scene and continue investigating, the sergeant said.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.

Read more: