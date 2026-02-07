Skip to main content
Clear icon
83º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Woman arrested, accused of murdering boyfriend in China Grove, affidavit says
Judge Speedlin Gonzalez suspended without pay by State Commission on Judicial Conduct
DHS says ICE was attempting to arrest immigrant, assailant in viral San Antonio home raid video
Millions of Amazon Prime customers may be eligible for refunds after FTC settlement
Republicans rarely criticize Trump in his second term. A racist post briefly changed that

Local News

Man accused of hitting woman over head with brick, SAPD says

Incident happened around 2:05 p.m. in the 500 block of West Commerce Street near Milam Park

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAPD (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after allegedly hitting a woman in the head with a brick, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the scene around 2:05 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Commerce Street near Milam Park.

Recommended Videos

When police arrived, a witness said the suspect, a 53-year-old man, had allegedly hit a 41-year-old woman in the head with a brick.

The witness gave police a description of both people, and they were later located nearby, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

EMS officials checked on and cleared the victim. The man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

It is not clear what prompted the incident. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

Read more:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos