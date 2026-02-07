Man accused of hitting woman over head with brick, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after allegedly hitting a woman in the head with a brick, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the scene around 2:05 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Commerce Street near Milam Park.

Recommended Videos

When police arrived, a witness said the suspect, a 53-year-old man, had allegedly hit a 41-year-old woman in the head with a brick.

The witness gave police a description of both people, and they were later located nearby, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

EMS officials checked on and cleared the victim. The man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

It is not clear what prompted the incident. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

Read more: