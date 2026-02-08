Kendall County deputy shoots armed suspect after being ‘fired upon’ at motel, sheriff’s office says

COMFORT, Texas – A suspect was taken to a San Antonio hospital after exchanging gunfire with a deputy early Sunday morning at a motel in Comfort, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the Executive Inn, located at 32 U.S. Highway 87, after reports of several males fighting with shots fired in the motel’s parking lot.

When a deputy arrived, KCSO said he was “fired upon” by a person in the parking lot and returned fire, striking the shooter.

First responders treated the shooter, who was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, KCSO said. The deputy was not injured.

Deputies from Kendall and Kerr counties, along with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, responded to the scene.

Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and Kendall County investigators are handling the case.

