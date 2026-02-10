ME’s office identifies man killed in shooting on East Side Jon Perez died from multiple gunshot wounds The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Rigsby Avenue. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who died over the weekend after a shooting on the East Side.
Jon Perez, 26, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said Tuesday. His death was ruled a homicide.
The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Rigsby Avenue, which is located near Elgin Avenue.
The San Antonio Police Department said officers found Perez with gunshot wounds to his upper body at the back of a property. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It appears that Perez was walking toward a vehicle when he was shot, police said.
SAPD could not provide any information on the shooter. No further details were released.
